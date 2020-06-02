ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited interchange project at Sunport and I-25 is getting underway this week. The $1.6 million project is designed to revamp one of the most common gateways for visitors to our city. Improvements include widening the southbound ramp and installing signals at the ramp intersections. The work is scheduled to be finished by November making way for another upcoming project, extending Sunport all the way to Broadway.
Sunport Boulevard and I-25 interchange construction to begin
