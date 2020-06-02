Sunport Boulevard and I-25 interchange construction to begin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited interchange project at Sunport and I-25 is getting underway this week. The $1.6 million project is designed to revamp one of the most common gateways for visitors to our city. Improvements include widening the southbound ramp and installing signals at the ramp intersections. The work is scheduled to be finished by November making way for another upcoming project, extending Sunport all the way to Broadway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss