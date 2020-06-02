Sunport Boulevard and I-25 interchange construction to begin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday is the first day that restaurants across New Mexico can allow customers to dine in. For many people, that means getting their jobs back. The service industry has been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19. After months of being laid off, some people are finally getting the call that their old job is waiting for them.

Jonah Lopez is back at work. "My job is a server, and I came back and started working as soon as I heard the news," Lopez said. After being laid off two-and-a-half months ago, Monday was his first day back serving at Monroe's on Fourth Street. "I have loved it," Lopez said. "I have missed it so much. I missed the people."