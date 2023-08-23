ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sunfire Festival will be taking place on Friday, August 25. The three-day fest is taking place at the Tico Time River Resort which is 20 minutes south of Durango.

The galactic-inspired event will have live music, inspiring presentations, workshops, yoga classes, sacred fire, ceremony, ancestral village, and food & craft vendors. Your festival pass includes camping, swimming, SUP, water slide jump, disc golf course, beach volleyball, hiking trails, and access to over 80 acres along the Animas River a potent mix of profound wisdom and fun for all ages.

Tickets are available for the 3-day festival or day-only event passes. For more information, visit www.SunFireFest.com