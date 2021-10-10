Sunday power outage affecting 1,049 customers in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service of New Mexico tweeted Sunday morning that over 1,000 customers were without power. The tweet, sent at 11:08 a.m. said the affected area was within the boundaries between Chavez and Griegos roads northwest as well as between the Rio Grande and the railroad tracks.
Story continues below:
- Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Visitors still enjoy static display on Day 8 of Balloon Fiesta
- Albuquerque: Local business owner fed up after thieves keep striking
- Crime: Video shows man steal rock worth over $1K from Albuquerque home
- KRQE En Español: Viernes 8 de Octubre 2021
The number of customers impacted is said to be 1,049. The estimated time for power to be restored is around 2:00 p.m.