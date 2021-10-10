Sunday power outage affecting 1,049 customers in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service of New Mexico tweeted Sunday morning that over 1,000 customers were without power. The tweet, sent at 11:08 a.m. said the affected area was within the boundaries between Chavez and Griegos roads northwest as well as between the Rio Grande and the railroad tracks.

The number of customers impacted is said to be 1,049. The estimated time for power to be restored is around 2:00 p.m.

