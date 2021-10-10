Sunday power outage affecting 1,049 customers in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service of New Mexico tweeted Sunday morning that over 1,000 customers were without power. The tweet, sent at 11:08 a.m. said the affected area was within the boundaries between Chavez and Griegos roads northwest as well as between the Rio Grande and the railroad tracks.

#Abq outage update: Updated estimated restore time is around 2pm. Crews are in the process of working to remove a branch from a power line and then make any needed repairs. https://t.co/YfMsjf0dRu — PNM (@PNMtalk) October 10, 2021

The number of customers impacted is said to be 1,049. The estimated time for power to be restored is around 2:00 p.m.