Sunday night vigil held to honor George Floyd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday night in Albuquerque, hundreds of people are expected to attend a candlelight vigil for George Floyd, hosted by the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.

This follows last night’s peaceful protest in downtown to honor Floyd. The scene off of 7th and Gold Saturday night had a small number of demonstrators who marched to Civic Plaza to raise awareness about police procedures, both in Albuquerque and nationwide. This is a developing story, and News 13 will have more as information becomes available.

