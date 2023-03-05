ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 National Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show continued through the weekend. It was held at Sandia Resort and Casino.
The multi-day event features 170 different vendors from across the country showcasing mouth-burning foods.
Story continues below:
- Gas: New Mexico Gas Company leaders explain high winter gas bills
- New Mexico: San Juan County sheriff who shot a dog tells his side of the story
- Crime: New Mexico man sentenced for trafficking 45 lbs of meth from Mexico
- Entertainment: How long will the ski season last in New Mexico?
Attendees had a chance to sample, buy and even judge some of the 1,000 spicy sauces and foods offered.
The show’s last day is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.