Sunday marks 50th anniversary of ‘Albuquerque Uprising’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque Uprising and locals gathered to commemorate. Organizers say the uprising was in response to the police violence against Black Berets, the Chicana and Chicano communities.

On Sunday, people gathered at Roosevelt Park to teach others about the 1971 uprising. “I found many people don’t know about this event so we want to have this day here to remember it,” said Jerome Chavez who was in attendance.

Organizers say they hope to build movements form these events going forward.