ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new airline has added routes to include the Albuquerque International Sunport. Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday they would now offer seasonal, twice-weekly nonstop service between Albuquerque and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

The expansion into the Duke City is part of the airline’s expanded service to eight new domestic cities and two Canadian destinations. “We are pleased to partner with Sun Country Airlines to offer even more travel options for New Mexicans,” said Richard McCurley, Director of Aviation for the City of Albuquerque. “This alliance could not have come at a better time as we undergo a major terminal renovation, modernize the Sunport, and take the passenger experience to the next level.”

Sunport officials say the Sun Country routes are another low-cost carrier addition to the Sunport and add choices for leisure travelers between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Albuquerque.