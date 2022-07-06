ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bringing back Teen Nights this summer. Kicking off this weekend, July 8, with a pool party at the Sunport Pool.

Before the pandemic, the Friday Teen Night series was popular, and now is making a comeback. Events are planned every Friday during the month of July, hosted in different communities throughout Albuquerque. Teen nights are planned around a variety of different interests and hobbies, that everyone attending can enjoy like, Balloon Museum, karaoke, and game nights at community centers.

July 8, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Teen Night Splash!

Kickoff Pool Party at Sunport Pool!

2033 Columbia Dr SE 87106

Registration Required

ALL FREE!

DJ – Warehouse 508

Iceberg in the Pool

Volleyball and Games in the Grass

Swimsuit Required to Enter the Pool

Pizza & Snacks

July 15, 6 – 9 p.m. Crafts & Movies Night

Balloon Museum

Balloon Museum Dr NE

Registration Required

ALL FREE!

July 22, 6 – 9 p.m. Karaoke & Sports Night

Herman Sanchez Community Center

1830 William St SE 87102

Registration Required

ALL FREE!

July 29, 6 – 9 p.m. Game Night

Alamosa Community Center

6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121

Registration Required

ALL FREE!

CABQ ask for the parents to register their teens before the events cabq.gov/teennights. All teens between the ages of 12-19 are welcome. This is a free event that will provide dinner. For more information or any additional questions about any Teen Night events, parents can also dial 311 or visit their website.