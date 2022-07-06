ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is bringing back Teen Nights this summer. Kicking off this weekend, July 8, with a pool party at the Sunport Pool.
Before the pandemic, the Friday Teen Night series was popular, and now is making a comeback. Events are planned every Friday during the month of July, hosted in different communities throughout Albuquerque. Teen nights are planned around a variety of different interests and hobbies, that everyone attending can enjoy like, Balloon Museum, karaoke, and game nights at community centers.
July 8, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Teen Night Splash!
Kickoff Pool Party at Sunport Pool!
2033 Columbia Dr SE 87106
- Registration Required
- ALL FREE!
- DJ – Warehouse 508
- Iceberg in the Pool
- Volleyball and Games in the Grass
- Swimsuit Required to Enter the Pool
- Pizza & Snacks
July 15, 6 – 9 p.m. Crafts & Movies Night
Balloon Museum
Balloon Museum Dr NE
- Registration Required
- ALL FREE!
July 22, 6 – 9 p.m. Karaoke & Sports Night
Herman Sanchez Community Center
1830 William St SE 87102
- Registration Required
- ALL FREE!
July 29, 6 – 9 p.m. Game Night
Alamosa Community Center
6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121
- Registration Required
- ALL FREE!
CABQ ask for the parents to register their teens before the events cabq.gov/teennights. All teens between the ages of 12-19 are welcome. This is a free event that will provide dinner. For more information or any additional questions about any Teen Night events, parents can also dial 311 or visit their website.