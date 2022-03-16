ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s summer softball league is open for registration Wednesday morning. The season is 16 games and the entry fee is $990 per team.
The city is still advertising to find umpires for the games. The deadline to register for the summer softball league is March 25.