Summer safety taught in city-produced videos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If local families are looking to get wet and wild this summer, the city wants to help them do it safer. The city’s aquatic division teamed up with UNM Health Sciences to make some informative videos.

The videos teach locals how to perform CPR, how to recognize people struggling in the water, how to stay safe around backyard pools, boating safety, and even proper sunscreen application. For those who are interested, more information is available on the city’s Parks and Rec website.