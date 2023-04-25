ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico provides members with a safe environment, where they can make connections and participate in academic, healthy lifestyles, good character and career readiness programs.

The Boys and Girls Club is hosting summer programs for kids ages 5-18. All teen programs are free and elementary kids could qualify for aid if parents need it. The goal of the Boys and Girls Club is to bridge the gap from the summer to when kids go back to school. The Summer programs start on June 5 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. and end on July 21. Breakfast, lunch, and some snacks are included. There will also be one field trip per week that includes transportation. Check the website bgccnm.org/summer-programs for each of their location’s summer programs.

The Boys and Girls Club will be hosting their Gala Saturday, April 29. General Admissions is $50, located at 2000 Mountain Road Northwest. From 5 p.m. -9 9:15 p.m. To purchase tickets click here.



