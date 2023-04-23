ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for summer break plans? Old Town will be hosting its Summer Music in Old Town events.

Every weekend in June and July, there will be great food, unique local shops, and live music at the gazebo.

The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizer said this event is a perfect way to spend time with family and friends.