ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sparking curiosity in the field of STEM. There’s a lot of fun planned down at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History this summer including a series of educational camps as well as counselor training programs.

Science is Everywhere summer camp will be from May 30 – August 4. Students in pre-k through 6th grade can enroll in one, two, or all week-long camps.

Five-day camps are $330 per child for a week.

Four-day camps are $264 per child for a week.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s Counselor In Training Program is a teen leadership program that builds leadership, interpersonal, collaborative, and communication skills for teens 13-17 years old. The CIT program includes one week of required training and no less than five weeks of internship (for a total of six weeks) in all aspects of a counselor’s job at day camp, including training sessions, counseling techniques, best practices, communication, and leadership. For more information, visit https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/.