ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools across the metro are wrapping up and it’s time to grab the swimsuits and hit the pool. Memorial Day weekend (starting May 27, 2023), indoor and outdoor pools and splash pads will be available to the public. Here’s what you need to know.

The City of Albuquerque’s website has a listing of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates. Some pools might have modified schedules due to staffing shortages so it’s best to check with them before planning your visit.

Outdoor Pools

Spray Pads

Spray pads will be open from June 13 to July 29. They’re open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are free to the public but closed on weekends.

Indoor Pools

Bernalillo County Pools