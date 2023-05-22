ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools across the metro are wrapping up and it’s time to grab the swimsuits and hit the pool. Memorial Day weekend (starting May 27, 2023), indoor and outdoor pools and splash pads will be available to the public. Here’s what you need to know.
The City of Albuquerque’s website has a listing of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates. Some pools might have modified schedules due to staffing shortages so it’s best to check with them before planning your visit.
Outdoor Pools
- East San Jose Pool – 2015 Galena SE; 25-yard shallow pool
- Eisenhower Pool – 11001 Camero NE; 25-yard pool with water slide, wading pool
- Montgomery Pool – 5301 Palo Duro NE; 25-yard pool, water slide, wading pool
- Rio Grande Pool – 1410 Iron SW; 25-yard shallow pool, wading pool
- Sierra Vista Pool – 5001 Montaño NW; A 25-meter pool, two tower slides, wading pool
- Sunport Pool – 2033 Columbia SE; 40-meter-by-22-yard pool, wading pool
- Wilson Pool – 6000 Anderson SE; 25-yard shallow pool, water slide, splash pad
- West Mesa Aquatic Center – 6705 Fortuna NW; Outdoor and indoor pools, two water slides
Spray Pads
Spray pads will be open from June 13 to July 29. They’re open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They are free to the public but closed on weekends.
- Cesar Chavez Spray Pad – 7505 Kathryn SE
- Wells Park Spray Pad – 500 Mountain NW
Indoor Pools
- West Mesa Aquatic Center – 6705 Fortuna NW; Olympic pool, recreation pool with two water slides
- Highland Pool – 400 Jackson SE; 25-meter by 25-yard swimming pool, outdoor wading pool
- Los Altos Pool – 10100 Lomas NE; 25-meter pool
- Betsy Patterson Pool at Sandia High School – 7801 Candelaria NE; 25-yard swimming pool
- Valley Pool – 1505 Candelaria NW; 25-yard swimming pool, outdoor wading pool
Bernalillo County Pools
- Rio Grande Indoor Pool – 2312 Arenal Rd. SW;