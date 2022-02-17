ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for artists to create the official artwork of the Sugar Skull Fun Run. The annual event isn’t happening until October, but artists are asked to submit their work by April 1.

Story continues below

The winner gets $250 and gets a complimentary booth space at the event to sell and sign their artwork. The general theme is Dia de los Muertos.