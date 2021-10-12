Sugar Skull Fun Run makes its return in 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An annual favorite, the Sugar Skull Fun Run hosted by Bernalillo County makes its return this year. Community Engagement and Outreach Manager Carrie Moritomo and artisan and face painter Susan Gomez explain what participants can expect from this year’s run.

This 5k run or walk will be held on Sunday, October 24, and will kick off at 9 a.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center located at 1701 4th Street SW. Registration is now open and costs $40 for participants ages 8 and up. Walk-up registration on the day of the event will cost $50 per person.

Children seven years old and younger can participate for free with no registration required. Designed by local artist Sarah Villa, this year’s Sugar Skull Fun Run t-shirts are guaranteed for those who register for the run through October 4 and are now available while supplies last.

While Dia de los Muertos-themed attire is encouraged for those who participate, it is not required. Pets are also welcome at the event.