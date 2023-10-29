ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Sugar Skull Fun Run took place on Sunday morning.
All the proceeds from the event go to the Bernalillo County Quality of Life Fund.
This year’s participants were able to choose between a timed 5K run or a walk. If you wanted to go at your own pace, they also offered a one-mile, untimed strut.
Roads near Central and Tingley were shut down for the run Sunday morning.