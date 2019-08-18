ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Ventana Ranch Community Park could be the future home of Westside Summerfest next year after a successful end to the summer series there Saturday night.

Those who attended got a free show from performers including the Todd Tijerina Band, Somo Como Son, and ¡Reviva!. There was also a microbrew garden, food trucks, an artisan market and activities for the kids including face painting.

“It brings a lot of people outside, a lot of people stay inside too much,” said Westside resident Bob Wilson. “I think the more people know about their city, the better it is.”

The City of Albuquerque says that after moving the event around they hope Ventana Community Park will be its permanent home.