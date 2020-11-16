Submit community input for next APD chief through online survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking for the community’s input for the Albuquerque Police Department’s next police chief. The community can now respond using an online survey.

A national search for the next Chief of Police started in October and the city is now in the process of gathering community input for the position. The City of Albuquerque’s contracted specialist Herb Crosby and city staff have been taking part in virtual meetings with community members and organizations to gather input while the search continues.

The city states that community input through virtual meetings will continue through the end of November. A job posting for the APD Police Chief can be viewed online.

The police chief survey will be available through November 20, 2020. Take the survey online.

