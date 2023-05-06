ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Applications are now open to become an artisan or maker at this year’s New Mexico Artisan Market. The three-day market showcase will be at Hotel Albuquerque on Thanksgiving weekend, November 24-26.

All artisans are hand-picked by a panel of judges from the New Mexico Multi-Cultural Foundation. Applicants must be New Mexico residents, and submit three quality photo examples of their work, a photo of a previous display booth (if possible), one photo of themselves, and a bio, website, or social media handles.

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2023. Submissions can be made online or by emailing info@nmartisanmarket.com.