ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County announced the date for South Valley Pride Day 2023. It’ll be held on Sunday, April 23, starting with a parade at 11:00 a.m. and then activities from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Westside Community Center at 1250 Isleta Blvd. SW.

Officials are currently taking nominations for the South Valley Pride Day Outstanding Citizens for 2023. It’s to honor residents in County Commission District 2 for their volunteer work in Bernalillo County. Nominations will be accepted until Friday, March 31, at 4:00 p.m.

They are also taking submissions to be a part of the South Valley Pride Day parade. Marching bands, cheer groups, dance groups, sports organizations, businesses, floats, horses, and vehicles are invited to participate. The deadline for those submissions is Monday, April 3 by 4:00 p.m.

Food trucks and other food vendors are also needed. Those applications are due by March 31, at 4:00 p.m. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.