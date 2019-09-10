Stunt dogs set to impress State Fair audiences

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time ever, the State Fair is playing host to a team of highly trained stunt dogs.

The Canine Stars travel all over the world performing extreme dog sports. They do everything from agility racing to freestyle dancing, and some of them even dive 30-feet through the air and into a pool of water.

“They really are into doing their job to make everybody laugh and be happy,” said Ms. Regan of the Christine Duncan Heritage Academy.

Most of the dogs on the Canine Stars have been adopted from shelters, rescue groups, or were found as strays. The group hopes to lead by example, encouraging families to adopt their next dog, saying all dogs have the potential to be a star.