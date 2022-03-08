ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the White House pushes to expand recycling across the U.S. the numbers show Albuquerque is lagging pretty far behind other major cities. The yellow bin under the Marquette overpass is for recycling glass only. Some people say they would like to see curbside pick up for glass to make it easier to recycle but the city says that would require a significant expansion of Albuquerque’s current program

Matthew Whelan, the Director of the Solid Waste Department explains, “the cost would be very substantial and the current market for glass is not very high and although there is a market we are really paying to recycle our glass, but we are recycling glass.”

The city didn’t make blue recycling bins available to everyone until a decade ago. According to studies — only about 23% of garbage in Albuquerque is recycled. Some cities recycle 50% to 80% of their waste.

While a lot of people in Albuquerque just don’t recycle — the solid waste director says our numbers are also low because about a third of what’s being put in recycling bins is contaminated — and ends up in the landfill. He pointed to the recycling sites around the city as an example. “They became large illegal dumping sites where people were just taking things and just dumping them in our recycle bins leaving all kinds of things at those recycle sites.”

180,000 households have these bins in Albuquerque. Solid waste says more than 4,000 households have opted out of the recycling program for whatever reason. Albuquerque also doesn’t have recycling bins next to garbage cans in parks and on sidewalks like you see in other major cities.