ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study shows $100,000 may be worth more in some cities than others. Financial website Smart Asset compared after-tax income and cost of living in U.S. cities to see where that $100,000 went the furthest.

Albuquerque ranked 16th out of 76 cities with the study finding the average person earning $100,000 a year takes home just under $76,000 when the cost of living is adjusted. Memphis, Tennessee was the best El Paso ranked second.

Oklahoma City, Corpus Christi, TX, and Lubbock rounded out the top five. Texas ended up having seven of the top 10 cities ranked. This is largely because they have no state income tax and a low cost of living.