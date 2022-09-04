ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now getting a look at the results of a recent survey, conducted by the city of Albuquerque. Their main goal is to understand how residents feel about the quality of life in the city and what improvements can be made.

The city interviewed 400 adult residents asking them questions like “Do you feel safe in your neighborhood,” and “is the city doing enough to address homelessness?”

Seventy percent of people interviewed say the city is doing a poor job at addressing homelessness in Albuquerque, however, less than 40% knew about the Gateway Center, a homeless shelter the city is working on opening at the old Lovelace hospital on Gibson. In its first phase of opening, the shelter will provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to homeless women.

As for public safety, 81% of those surveyed say they feel safe in their neighborhood during the day, that number drops to 51% at night. Some people we spoke with say this survey is not an accurate representation, saying they do not feel safe in the city at all. Others say the problems we’re facing comes from unprocessed trauma.

“I think that no matter what the results of the poll, I think that, as a community, we are, we are processing the grief of coming out of a global pandemic. And emotionally, we’re just not at rest, I think we’re uneasy about that,” said Lucia, an Albuquerque resident.

The study was conducted between June 12 and 26 but the results were published this month.

In the study, the city does state that “this study was conducted during a time in which the country is facing serious economic and social challenge…” and that it “may be having some impact on the perceived quality of life in Albuquerque.”