Study reveals expected operational costs of Route 66 Visitors Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have revealed how much a Route 66 Visitors Center on West Central is expected to cost to operate.

Bernalillo County Commissioners released a feasibility study showing projected operational expenses range from $460,000 to $492,000. With event rentals, a taproom lease, gift shop sales and festivals, the report expects the center to bring in between $43,000 and $82,000 in revenue.

“It’s not a for-profit thing. Can this thing sustain itself? This analysis does say it,” Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.

City, county and state officials have already set aside more than $7 million for the project.