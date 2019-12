ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study ranks Albuquerque among the least safe cities in the country.

In its new “Safest Cities in America” list released Monday, WalletHub ranked Albuquerque’s 137 out of 182. The city got especially low marks for “home and community safety” and “financial security.”

Las Cruces was the 47th safest city.