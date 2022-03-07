ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories led a study that found solid-state batteries have the potential to be safer and more powerful than lithium-ion batteries for electric cars and power grid use. The study was published on March 7 in the scientific journal, Joule.

The research team compared how much heat could be released in a lithium-ion battery, a solid-state battery and a solid-state battery with liquid electrolyte. The research team found that solid-state batteries with liquid electrolyte added have the potential to be safer and more powerful than lithium-ion batteries.

This discovery challenges previous thinking that adding liquid electrolytes would make solid-state batteries unsafe. If these batteries can be safer and more powerful, electric vehicles could go farther in between charges and fewer batteries would be needed for large-scale energy storage.