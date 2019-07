ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A new ranking says Nob Hill is the best place in Albuquerque for millennials to live.

The study by Niche uses data from public records to create a grading system looking at education, crime, cost of living, and more. Downtown and the Balloon Fiesta areas were next on the list with the worst spot going to the South Valley.

To see where your neighborhood landed on the list, click here.