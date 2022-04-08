ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new study has been released on the feasibility of connecting the city’s Rail Trail to the Sawmill District. The Spur Line Trail would follow the existing railroad tracks – north at Lomas and Broadway, then west along the Rail Spur Track, which extends to the Sawmill District.

This would be a part of an eight-mile loop connecting major attractions like the Railyards, BioPark, Old Town, and the Sawmill District. A new study says while the trail is feasible, they face some challenges. The study says there isn’t enough of a buffer between the tracks and where the trail would have to go – on two parcels of land.

The city says they could get around it with an elevated trail in this area. Photos show what that trail could look like. To adhere to the style of the area, they would tile it with a design that emulates the Albuquerque Rail Yards.

The study says the trail would have to be done in three phases. They received strong support from surrounding property owners and community members.