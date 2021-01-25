Study: Community solar could create jobs, generate over $517 million for NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent study from the University of New Mexico shows that building community solar power facilities could generate more than 3,760 jobs in New Mexico. The study was done by UNM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Their findings show that building solar facilities that communities across the state can jointly use, could create more than 3,760 jobs and generate roughly $517 million in economic benefits in various sectors across New Mexico. According to a release, the study found the average economic benefit per county over a 20-year period is almost $15 million in economic output and 117 new jobs.

There is pending legislation (House Bill 106 and Senate Bill 84) that if passed, would clear the way for building the facilities. Participation in the program is voluntary and building the facilities would not increase taxes.

