Study: Community solar could create jobs, generate over $517 million for NM

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent study from the University of New Mexico shows that building community solar power facilities could generate more than 3,760 jobs in New Mexico. The study was done by UNM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research.

Their findings show that building solar facilities that communities across the state can jointly use, could create more than 3,760 jobs and generate roughly $517 million in economic benefits in various sectors across New Mexico. According to a release, the study found the average economic benefit per county over a 20-year period is almost $15 million in economic output and 117 new jobs.

Story continues below

House Bill 106

There is pending legislation (House Bill 106 and Senate Bill 84) that if passed, would clear the way for building the facilities. Participation in the program is voluntary and building the facilities would not increase taxes.

Senate Bill 84

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES