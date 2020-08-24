Study anticipates food insecurity rates in New Mexico amid pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of the worst food-insecure states in the country. The coronavirus pandemic is having a devastating impact on people facing hunger across the country, particularly in New Mexico according to a new study by Feeding America.

Communications officer at the Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico, Sonya Warwick discusses the study and what the public can do to help reverse this trend. The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Insecurity study analyzes rates of food insecurity for the overall population and children by state, county, and congressional district.

Before the pandemic, in New Mexico, 315,990 people including 114,180 children did not have adequate access to nutritious food. This study anticipates this number will likely grow to 434,570 including 162,960 children. This would mean about 21% of New Mexicans may experience food insecurity in 2020.

With its resources being stretched, Roadrunner Food Bank asks the community to help meet the need amid the pandemic.

Ways to Help

You can help through financial contributions that will help to obtain what is needed most at the food bank. Every dollar could help distribute up to five meals in communities across the state. To donate, visit rrfb.org/give/givefunds/.

You can also help by registering online to volunteer at the food bank. You can also call 505-349-8841 or 505-349-8837 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to noon.

Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at the food bank during business hours.

Need Help with Food?

Visit Roadrunner Food Bank’s website to use their Online Food Finder tool to help find food locations in your community. You are urged to call the site before visiting as locations may alter their operations with possible additional restrictions due to COVID-19.

You can also call Roadrunner’s food assistance line for help at 505-349-5340 or 575-523-4390. Visit rrfb.org/find-help/find-food for more information on distribution sites.