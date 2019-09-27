Students with Be Greater Than Average participate in STEM Apollo 11 challenge

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Apollo Next Giant Leap Student Challenge or ANGLeS Challenge is open to students in fifth-grade all the way through 12th-grade. The event challenges student teams to recreate the moon landing using a drone and a Lego Mindstorm robot.

Members of The Team Who Shall Not Be Named won a trip to Houston this summer after winning the New Mexico ANGLeS Challenge. Those students are Keller and Robinson Ford, Ixchel, Iriana, and Ithan Valentino.

Each team needed to build a lunar module replica, and using a remote-controlled drone, had to land it on an 8-by-10-foot map of the moon’s surface. Students were required to modify and program a Lego Mindstorms EV3 robot to explore the surface and bring back a rock sample.

Be Greater Than Average teaches students about the technology of building robots while also emphasizing critical project management skills. In the past six years, over 1,000 students have participated in the program.

Click here for more information on Be Greater Than Average programs and camps.