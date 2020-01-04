Live Now
Students take part in STEM activity day at City Hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The importance of science and technology was on display at Civic Plaza on Friday.

The city hosted a STEM activity day with students from the Saturday Science and Math Academy at City Hall. The students took part in a building competition using jelly beans, toothpicks and wax cups to create some of Albuquerque’s famous landmarks.

Mayor Keller’s wife Elizabeth took part in the event and talked about the importance of encouraging scientifically-minded students to stay in New Mexico.

“They can follow a path here and be supported all the way through their education and into careers here in Albuquerque,” Elizabeth Kistin Keller said.

After their competition, the students took a tour of city hall.

