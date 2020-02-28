Students, parents take part in ‘One Book One School’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students and parents from Albuquerque’s Dolores Gonzales Elementary School joined together to read Thursday evening.

The school is taking part in the “One Book, One School” program. The book they read Thursday night was “The One and Only Ivan.”

Parents are also encouraged to read the book, which is printed in both English and Spanish with their children at home.

Members of the KRQE staff including Crystal Guiterrez were on hand to help out with Thursday’s celebration. Dolores Gonzales is one of the first schools in the Albuquerque Public School district to adopt the “One Book One School” program.