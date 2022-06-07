ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students took part in a workshop called Pictures of Hope at the Albuquerque Museum. The program was created by photojournalist Linda Solomon who taught students about the power of photojournalism.

Each student was surprised with their own digital camera then challenged to share their hopes and dreams through photography. “Often it’s difficult to share verbally something that’s deep within. But through an art form, through photography, you can open your heart and share those feelings, share what you want in life, what is your hope,” said Linda Solomon, Pictures of Hope.

The program goes to schools across the nation.