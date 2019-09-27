Students in Wild Friends Program write, pass bill to fund pollinator protection

A group of local students helped write and pass a bill in New Mexico Legislature that created a pollinator protection license plate. Proceeds from the license plates will help fund pollinator protection along New Mexico roads.

The Wild Friends Program is a civics education program at the University of New Mexico School of Law that provides hands-on learning to students fourth through 12th grade across the state. Fifth-graders from Alamosa Elementary School helped write SB 234 to help fund a project that plants native flowers and grasses along roads in New Mexico.

The pollinator protection license plate will be available in the spring of 2020. The plates will cost $25 for initial registration and $15 for renewal each year.

Each plate sold, $15 will go toward the New Mexico Department of Transportation for roadside plantings. The license plate will also feature student artwork.

