Students in Wild Friends Program write, pass bill to fund pollinator protection

A group of local students helped write and pass a bill in New Mexico Legislature that created a pollinator protection license plate. Proceeds from the license plates will help fund pollinator protection along New Mexico roads.

The Wild Friends Program is a civics education program at the University of New Mexico School of Law that provides hands-on learning to students fourth through 12th grade across the state. Fifth-graders from Alamosa Elementary School helped write SB 234 to help fund a project that plants native flowers and grasses along roads in New Mexico.

The pollinator protection license plate will be available in the spring of 2020. The plates will cost $25 for initial registration and $15 for renewal each year.

Each plate sold, $15 will go toward the New Mexico Department of Transportation for roadside plantings. The license plate will also feature student artwork.

For more information on the Wild Friends Program, click here.

How the pollinator-protection license plate bill works!

Check out this great student-shot video of Alamosa ES fourth grader Ricardo explaining to Rep. Natalie Figueroa how our license plate bill works to #ProtectNMPollinators!

Posted by Wild Friends New Mexico on Thursday, February 28, 2019

