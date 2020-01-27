Students gather to celebrate ‘School Choice Week’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Schools around the state are coming together to celebrate “School Choice Week.”

Nearly 500 students were at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Monday. They participated in a student showcase of dance and musical performances, followed by a flash mob at Civic Plaza.

Educators say their goal is to highlight the freedoms of choosing from a variety of high-quality school options including public, charter, magnet, private and home schools.

“School choice week is a celebration of all the different schools that students and parents are able to choose for their educational choice,” said Kelly Callahan.

School Choice Week is a national event and 50,000 similar events kicked off throughout the U.S. on Monday.