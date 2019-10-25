Students gather for silent disco at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique twist on the traditional homecoming dance at UNM, a silent disco was held at Smith Plaza on Thursday night.

A silent disco is where people dance to music they hear on wireless headphones instead of a speaker system. Their headset lights up blue, green or red depending on which of the six DJs they’re listening to.

“We want to bring different experiences to draw students in, and what we really hope this will do is to shed a positive light on UNM,” Ethan Duff with ASUNM Student Special Events said.

Silent discos are growing in popularity, with some clubs and even concerts now being beamed through the wireless headphones.