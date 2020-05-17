Students frustrated after technical glitch forces them to retake exam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school seniors are already having a tough time because of the pandemic. Now, some of those seniors are being told they’re going to have to retake an exam they’ve already taken.

Nick Ortiz had written his entire essay when he tried submitting the exam, he received multiple error messages. “Then it timed out and said, ‘you did not submit your work.’ That was it, the end, just didn’t do it, out of time,” said Nicole Ortiz, Nick’s mom.

Nick has been preparing for the Advanced Placement test all year. If he passes he will receive English college credit at New Mexico State when he attends in the Fall. But now, he’s being told he’s going to have to retake it since it wasn’t submitted on time.

“They said it’s a browser issue, your technology is not up to date. You need to make sure you’re on the right browser, otherwise it’s not going to work,” said Nicole Ortiz.

Typically, the test is taken in person but because of the pandemic, it was administered online. That little change is causing big problems for a lot of seniors. Parents are taking to the College Board’s Facebook, to complain about similar issues with their students’ tests.

Ortiz says her son’s essay is saved on their computer, with a timestamp proving it was done on time. She hopes the college board will reconsider their decision to make all the students retake it. “Nobody’s asking for special favors, just acknowledge that these kids did the work, and take their work,” said Ortiz.

We tried reaching out to the College Board but received an automated message saying their offices are closed because of the pandemic. Ortiz filed a complaint with the board on Wednesday but has not heard back.

