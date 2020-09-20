Students from Amy Biehl High School create social justice mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – About a dozen students from Amy Biehl High School reunited for the first time in months to work on a social justice project on their campus. Using chalk, and dozens of cans of spray paint, they’re creating a mural just beyond the front steps of their school. “It’s all in support of standing up for minorities,” said Senior Nicholas Aguirre Zafirio, “and all of the injustices that are happening in the country right now.”

The students and staff spent hours working on the project Saturday morning, painting the words ‘Black Lives Matter,’ on their curb. They also built a skateable picnic table and a skateboard ramp that students can skateboard on during their lunch breaks.

“We have a lot of skateboarders at this school. Back when things were normal, we had people skateboarding up and down this street,” said Aguirre Zafirio.

The school was awarded a $500 grant from SOMOS Albuquerque for the project. “It’s a way to connect us all and share what we’re doing downtown,” said Stephanie Becker, the Executive Director of Amy Biehl High School.

Because of the pandemic, the school kept the event small and followed all of the state’s mandates closely. “You check-in, we check their temperature and ask them questions, we just do the screening we’ve been mandated to do,” said Becker.

The project was expected to be finished by the end of Saturday. School officials say the event was a chance to prepare for when they’re able to move to hybrid learning.