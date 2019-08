RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police are investigating after a gun was found near an elementary school.

While at recess Wednesday, some students at Colinas Del Norte Elementary noticed the gun in the weeds on the other side of the fence. They told an adult who called police.

Officers did find a small-caliber revolver, which was unloaded, in a ziplock bag. They are now trying to find who that gun belongs to.