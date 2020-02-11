Students express concerns over homeless shelter location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at the University of New Mexico weighed in on the proposed locations for Albuquerque’s new homeless shelter.

A survey of Albuquerque residents shows an area off I-25 between Indian School and Lomas as the second-most preferred location. The first is near I-40 and Second Street.

The city’s housing and homelessness director says a spot near UNM Hospital is ideal because of its proximity to resources. Students expressed some concerns.

“I know safety is a big question just because there are stereotypes associated with homeless populations especially in a city like Albuquerque. So I know safety’s the biggest thing,” said UNM student Suha Musa.

There will be two more forums on Wednesday and Thursday at UNM.