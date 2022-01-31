ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is sponsoring the 40th annual “A Senior I Know” inter-generational essay contest for elementary students. The contest encourages students to choose a significant older senior and write an essay about the positive impact they have gained from them.

The submission deadline is next Wednesday, Feb. 2, and must be dropped off at a participating location. The contest is open to all students within the Albuquerque Public School district boundaries and essays must be submitted through the child’s school, including APS elementary schools, parochial, private, charter, or home schools.

For more information or to download a submission form, visit cabq.gov/seniors/youth-programs/youth-programs. Each contest winner will receive fun prizes provided by various community sponsors.

Locations to drop off essay: