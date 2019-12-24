Students can experience the wonders of science during ‘Science is Everywhere’ winter day camps

Kids are in the heart of winter break and if you’re looking to get them out of the house and into some fun activities look no further than the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. The museum will be hosting “Science is Everywhere” winter day camps for children in pre-k through 7th grade.

The museum’s director of pr and marketing, Jennifer Hayden discusses the camps and how you can get your child enrolled in these interactive and educational camps. Jennifer also demonstrates how to instantly crystalize Super Glue.

Children can experience the wonders of science in one-day camp sessions on December 26, 27, 30 and on January 2, and 3. Full-day camps for 1st grade through 3rd grade and 4th grade through 7th grade run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Half-day camps for pre-k, four-year-olds, and kindergartners runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Camp topics are divided into appropriate groups in order to provide campers with the best possible experiences.

Camp topics include Electrifying, which allows campers to build simple circuits and experiment with electrical energy, and rocket science, which demonstrates projectile motion and aerodynamics.

For additional information on camp descriptions, click here. To register for 2019 winter day camps, visit the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History’s website.