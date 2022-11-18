ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is around the corner. Albuquerque Public School students are bringing in the holiday cheer with the song “Albuquerque Has a Turkey.”

Music teacher Kristen Hutchinson at Sierra Vista Elementary said they were approached by the district to update the song with new faces and lyrics.

Hutchinson said the song has a lot of words to it, but her students quickly picked it up. The kids also had their annual Turkey Trot Friday.