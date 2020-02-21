Student teams to compete at upcoming VEX Robotics Competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Putting their robots to the test, the upcoming state robotics championship is next Saturday and teams are excited to compete. The event is free and open to the public and organizers are currently looking for judges and volunteers.

CEO of Be Greater than Average, Shelly Gruenig and students from R4Creating Community School, Reva Keintz, Tori MacMillan; La Cueva High School, Alyssa Upon, Kevin Tran; and Albuquerque Sign Language Academy, David Franke and Daxton Morgan visit the set to discuss the upcoming event and all it has to offer. Shelly explains that the students have been preparing since the fall for the VEX Robotics Competition.

About 40 teams from across the state will compete against each other with the winners getting to compete in the world competition in April. The students brought their robots onto the set to demonstrate how the upcoming competition will work explaining that the teams had to strategize how their robots would collect colored blocks.

“The game field will be the same, however, there is an autonomous portion, where the students have had to program the robot to do this on its own and then there’s also the remote control so right now we’re demoing remote control,” said Shelly”.

The VEX Robotics Competition will take place on February 29, 2020, at Garfield Middle School from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up to volunteer for the VEX Robotics competition, click here.