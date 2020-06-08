Student spreads positivity with rock art

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A CNM student is using art to spread positivity across the city.

Sarah Lough is painting these river rocks to distribute and they come with a note encouraging people to respond to her. That could be a quote, a prayer, picture or any thought via email or to a PO Box. The idea is to start an extra line of communication and an artistic outlet during these difficult times of isolation.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss