Student spreads positivity with rock art

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque Isotopes are putting several staff members through cooking competitions, all to find out who will be dubbed the organization's "Topes Chef."

The match-ups this weekend got the grill burning with a best burger competition, a hot dog cook-off, home run nachos, and even an ice cream category. The public can vote for their favorites this week on the team's Facebook page.