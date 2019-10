ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A student was found with a gun at West Mesa High School Wednesday. Investigators say it was found after another student saw some pictures of it on social media and reported it to school officials.

The school was locked down for a couple of hours while Albuquerque Public School Police investigated.

They say the gun turned out to be a BB gun and no threat was made. Officials say the student is facing discipline.