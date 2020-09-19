Student art set for state fair gets shown virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New information is pointing rescue crews in a new direction as they continue their search for a missing hiker. Gibran Hernandez-Avila, 40, has not been seen since he went on a hike in the Sandia Mountains on Sunday. He sent his family a video of himself on the La Luz Trail around 6 p.m. that day and that was the last they heard from him.

All week searchers had been looking along the La Luz Trail for Hernandez-Avila but further interviews revealed he did make it to the top of the trail even sending family members photos before the sunset. Cell phone data is now showing Hernandez-Avila did not sop hiking when he reached the top of the La Luz.