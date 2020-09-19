Student art set for state fair gets shown virtually

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Usually during the state fair, the School Arts Building at Expo New Mexico is filled wall to wall with student art. However this year, APS is honoring its artistic students virtually following the fair’s cancelation.

The online slideshows were made to recognize talented APS students form kindergarten through high school. They are available on APS’ website.

